Almost complete survey of Andrée Bouchard’s team

The voters of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu have sent a clear signal. They wanted change. Andrée Bouchard’s team has won almost everything in its path. In addition to being elected mayor, André Bouchard obtained a majority council with 11 of his elected candidates.

Mélanie Dufresne (District 1), Marianne Lambert (District 2), Jérémie Meunier (District 3), Jean Fontaine (District 4), Sébastien Gaudette (District 5), Annie Surprenant (District 7), Marco Savard (District 8), Lyne Poitras (District 9), François Roy (District 10), Claire Charbonneau (District 11), Jessica Racine Lehu (District 12), all members of Andrée Bouchard’s team were elected.

Independent Councilman Patricia Boysan (District 6) was re-elected with 42.1% of the vote.

The three outgoing team advisors Alain Laplante, Justin Bessette, Ian Langlois and Maryline Charbonneau were beaten.

Independent advisor Michel Gendron was also beaten.

Results by region:

town hall

André Bouchard (ÉAB): 19023 (63.6%)

Alain Laplante (ÉAL): 10162 (34%)

District 1 / Vieux-Iberville and Vieux-Saint-Jean

Melanie Dufresne (ÉAB): 1,334 (74.7%)

Jean-Guy Trudeau (ÉAL): 413 (23.1%)

District 2 / Iberville and Saint Athanasi Sud

Marianne Lambert (ÉAB): 1438 (53.2%)

Justin Bisset (ÉAL): 1233 (45.6%)

District 3 / Iberville and Saint Athanas-Noord

Jeremy Monnier (ÉAB): 1209 (45%)

Michel Gendron (India): 807 (30.1%)

Louise Lemieux (ÉAL): 645 (24%)

District 4 / San Eugene

Jean Fontaine (ÉAB): 1,865 (70.7%)

Patrick Beausoleil (ÉAL): 744 (28.2%)

District 5 / Saint Edmund / Saint Lucian

Sebastien Gaudette (ÉAB): 1,017 (57.1%)

Raymond Boucher (ÉAL): 512 (28.8%)

James Alexander Falls (India): 209

District 6 / Saint Gerard / Normandy

Patricia Boysan (India): 980 (42.1%)

Pierre Boudreaux (ÉAL): 691 (29.7%)

Guy Desrochers (ÉAB): 633 (27.2%)

Seventh District / Lacadie

Annie Surprinant (AWB): 1291 (57%)

Julie Messier (ÉAL): 929 (41%)

District 8 / Saint Luc

Marco Savard (ÉAB): 1487 (51.3%)

Marie Tremblay (ÉAL): 1,356 (46.8%)

District 9 / Saint Gerard / NDA

Lyn Poitras (ÉAB): 1023 (46.4%)

Daniel Hashril (India): 579 (26.3%)

Myriam Dubois (ÉAL): 571 (25.9%)

District 10 / Breeze Vert

François Roy (ÉAB): 1,463 (49.4%)

Ian Langlois (ÉAL): 1441 (48.7%)

District 11 / Normandy

Claire Charbonneau (ÉAB): 1489 (64.6%)

Stéphane Bergeron (ÉAL): 764 (33.1%)

District 12 / Saint Therese Island / Jean Talon

Jessica Racine Lehu (ÉAB): 1683 (50.1%)

Marilyn Charbonneau (ÉAL): 1,637 (48.7%)