batteries. Tesla opens new factory in Canada – L’argus PRO

“I am pleased to share with you that Tesla Canada is joining our already strong automotive and technology ecosystem by establishing a manufacturing facility in Markham City.” Mayor Frank Scarpetti wrote in a statement posted on Twitter in early November 2021. “The plant will be the first Tesla brand manufacturing facility in Canada and It will produce the latest manufacturing equipment for use in giant factories located all over the world to produce batteries. “ In fact, the American automaker is said to have opened a factory for the production of battery manufacturing equipment in the Canadian city, located near Toronto, Ontario. The mayor did not provide further details.

Build batteries faster

According to Reuters, this enterprise will result from the acquisition of Canadian company Hibar, a company specializing in the manufacture of pumps used in high-speed battery assemblies, including Tesla You will need 4,680 new cells, which are cheaper and more upscale. Another Markham elected official claimed that this new industrial utility had already opened its doors during the summer of 2021, indicating the expansion of another site in the neighboring town of Richmond Hill. However, Tesla has not commented on this information or responded to the mayor’s tweet, but its senior vice president Andrew Baglino told last year’s Battery Day event that vertical integration with Hibar and others would allow it Build batteries faster and increase cell production.

more efficient cells

The 4,860 cells are currently being manufactured in facilities in California and will later be made at plants in Berlin and Texas, which are currently in the early stages of operation. The 4,680 cells will be more efficient than the 1865 and 2,170 cells served by Panasonic. It is above all a question of solving the problem of overheating in certain situations.



Remember that for CEO Elon Musk, batteries are central to the company’s plan to aim To sell 20 million electric cars by 2030.

