Alphonso Davies is back in the Canadian selection

The 21-year-old has missed Canada’s last six matches in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers due to myocarditis that developed after contracting COVID-19. He returned to action with Bayern Munich on April 6, after an absence of nearly four months.

Three members of the Montreal club were also chosen by coach John Herdman in a list of 25 players: defenders Alistair Johnston and Kamal Miller, as well as midfielder Samuel Peet.

Canada, which currently occupies 28And World rankings, he will play a friendly match against Iran (No. 21) on June 5 at BC Place before starting his CONCACAF Nations League campaign four days later against Curaçao (No. 79). On June 13, Canadians will travel to Honduras to face the 82nd in the world.

The friendly match against Iran is not unanimous because 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were killed in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which was shot down by an Iranian missile after leaving Tehran on January 8, 2020.

The organization of the families of victims of theft has opposed this meeting since its announcement. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said this week that the Canada Border Services Agency will decide whether to allow Iranian officials into the country.

Canada formation guardians : Milan Burjan, Red Star Belgrade (Serbia); Maxime Crepeau, Los Angeles FC (MLS); Dane St. Clair, Minnesota United (MLS) defenders : Samuel Adekugbe, Hatayspor FC (Turkey); Raheem Edwards, Los Angeles Galaxy (MLS); Donnell Henry, Los Angeles FC (MLS); Alistair Johnston, Montreal (MLS); Scott Kennedy, SSV Jahn Regensburg (Germany); Ritchie Larrea, Nottingham Forest (England); Kamal Miller, Montreal (MLS); Stephen Vitoria, Moreirense (Portugal) midfielders : Stephen Ostaccio, Porto (Portugal); Atiba Hutchinson, Besiktas (Turkey); Mark Anthony Kay, Colorado Rapids (MLS); Jonathan Osorio, Toronto FC (MLS); Samuel Peet, CF Montreal (MLS) attackers : Charles Andreas Brimm, Eindhoven (Netherlands); Tajon Buchanan, Club Brugge (Belgium); Lucas Cavallini Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS); Jonathan David, Lille OSC (France); Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich (Germany); David Howlett, Reading FC (England); Luca Koliocho, RCD Espanyol (Spain); Kyle Larin, Besiktas (Turkey); Ike Ugbo, ES Troyes AC (France)