Alpine F1 gets off to a strong start in Melbourne

The Alps made their first-ever run on Melbourne’s runway today. At a revamped Albert Park that is much faster than in the past, Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon reached the top ten in both sessions.

It has been 756 days since Formula 1 returned to Melbourne. Alpine seized the opportunity to return to its mostly blue color after using BWT pink for the first two rounds.

In FP2, on soft tyres, Fernando Alonso completed his fastest lap in 1:19.537, which allowed him to finish fourth after climbing to the top of the lap table.

” We were delayed by a little different little things during Free Training 1, but we still ran a fairly standard day for us.Explains the interested party. We traveled a lot of kilometers and got a lot of information during the two sessions. There are some balance issues that we need to solve, especially when the amount of fuel on board is high. »

Esteban Ocon finished his day a few tenths behind his teammate in sixth place.

” All in all a very positive day for the team, as both cars finished in the top ten in both free practice sessions.extracts the French pilot. But we are well aware that everything is at stake tomorrow and Sunday, and we have already seen that the competition will be very tight, as in Bahrain and Jeddah, especially in the middle of the pack. »

” So we will work hard to put everything in the right order before qualifying. It should be exciting and I hope the team can build up a strong day again tomorrow to be in good shape to race. »

