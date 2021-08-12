Already the end of Auger-Aliasime

Quebec’s Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in the second round of the National Bank Open in Toronto on Wednesday, losing 7-5, 6-4 to Serbian Dusan Lajovic.

For the number 16 player in the world, the confrontation was frustrating despite the encouragement from the home team’s fans. He made more mistakes at the wrong time and his opponent, ranked 44th on the ATP circuit, benefited greatly. Moreover, during the first set, the Canadian scored 19 non-forced errors.

Auger-Aliassime did not have a good match “in the body” and in particular made a double fault at the last point of the eleventh game of the initial set to allow Ovic to break. This book soon closed the books for the next game. Then, in the next set, the winner took advantage of the troubles of his opponent who was struggling with a forehand kick to advance 3-1 and no longer looked back.

During the match that lasted 1 hour and 38 minutes, he earned 70 of the 130 points he played.

Lajovic signed his second win in as many professional matches against Auger-Aliassime, who he defeated in the ATP Cup in Australia last year. In the round of 16, he will face Norway’s sixth seed Kasper Ruud in the competition.