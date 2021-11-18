Amazing ascent from the rocket

Laval’s rocket closed four goals in 23 minutes to finally win 6-5 over the Toronto Marlies thanks to the decisive penalty shootout from Rafael Harvey Benard on Wednesday night at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

It took going into the eighth round of penalty shootouts to choose between the contenders. After Kevin Boleyn stopped out for Pavel Gogolev, the Quebec striker closed the books by defeating Michael Hutchinson once and for all.

Cole Caufield had a tough game in defence, but made up for himself by scoring the equalizer at 13:46 in the third half. The young striker caught the puck in his area before darting to beat the goalkeeper with a fine shot.

Louis Belpidio and Lucas Videmo also netted the net in the third inning, while Gabriel Burke kicked off Laval’s comeback moments after Kevin Boleyn entered.

Advance can not be beaten?

The Marleys may have lost the starting goalkeeper to injury mid-game, but they were determined to avenge their shock 5-0 loss to the Rocket on October 27.

Kevin Roy actually contacted Eric Calgren, who had previously blocked 13 of Jean-Francois Houle’s men’s 14 throws. Hutchinson’s arrival in the net breathed new life into the Marlies’ side, who scored three quick goals in the second half to take a 5-1 lead.

After the home team’s fifth goal, a goal by Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Michael McNeven withdrew from the match by his coach. He also surrendered to Brett Sean twice, Josh Ho-Sang and Joy Anderson.

Harvey Benard scored the rocket at the end of the first half.

Rocket will remain on the way for the next duel, Saturday against the Senators, in Belleville.

