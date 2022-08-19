The Canadians are acquiring Shawn Monahan from Flames

MONTREAL – General Manager Kent Hughes announced Thursday that the Canadians have acquired striker Sean Monahan from the Calgary Flames and a conditional 2025 first-round bid in exchange for future considerations.

Monahan, 27, had so far spent his entire nine-year career with Calgary where he wore the A tag beginning in the 2015-16 season.

Brampton, his compatriot has 462 points (212 goals, 250 assists) in 656 regular season games over nine NHL seasons and has won 50.5% of his games.

Monahan, who scored 30 goals three times, scored his most productive campaign in the 2018-2019 season, recording career highs with goals (34), assists (48) and assists (48) and points (82) in 78 games.

It ranks in the top ten in Flames franchise history in several categories, including games played (9), goals (8), Power-play goals (6), and game winning goals (3rd).

Monahan also scored 10 goals and 21 points in 30 playoff games.

The 6-foot-2 was selected for sixth overall by Flames in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Monahan also played three seasons of junior hockey with the Ottawa 67th at OHL before becoming a professional.

The conditions associated with the selection of the first round are as follows:

1. If the 2024 first-round Calgary selection is between ranks 20-32 (inclusive) once the final standings for the 2024 NHL Draft have been determined, Montreal has the option (up to 48 hours before the start of the 2024 NHL Draft) to trade the 2025 first-round Calgary pick or 2026 to choose Calgary in 2024, where ;

If Florida’s 2025 first-round pick is traded to Calgary (under terms already set in a previous deal)

2 – In the event that the conditions necessary to activate the Montreal Option as described in point 1 above are not met or in the event that Montreal refuses the right to exercise the option, the following conditions shall prevail:

1) If Calgary’s 2025 first-round pick and Florida 2025 pick (previously acquired by Calgary) are not in the top ten of the 2025 NHL Draft (once the final standings for the 2025 NHL Draft have been determined), then Montreal will receive the best choice among Monday where ;

; 2) If Calgary’s 2025 first-round pick is in the top ten, and Florida’s 2025 first-round pick (which Calgary previously earned) is not in the top ten (once the final standings for the 2025 NHL draft are determined), then Montreal will. Receiving Florida’s first-round pick for 2025.

3) If Florida’s 2025 first-round pick (previously earned by Calgary) is in the top ten and Calgary’s 2025 first-round pick is not in the top ten (once the final standings for the 2025 NHL draft are determined), then Montreal will. Receiving the first round of the Calgary selection in 2025 where ;

If Florida’s 2025 first-round pick is not traded with Calgary (under terms already set in a previous deal)

3. In the event that the conditions necessary to activate the Montreal Option as described in Point 1 above are not met or in the event that Montreal refuses the right to exercise the option, the following conditions shall prevail:

1) If Calgary’s 2025 first-round selection is not in the top ten (once the final standings for the 2025 NHL Draft are determined), Montreal will receive 2025 from Calgary’s first-round selection, plus:

1) if Florida’s 2025 first-round pick is not in the top ten (once the final standings for the 2025 NHL Draft have been determined); And the

2) if Florida’s 2025 first-round selection is traded for another team; And the

3) if Florida’s 2025 first-round pick is in a better position than Calgary’s 2025 first-round pick; then Montreal will receive the Calgary selection in the fourth round in 2025.

2. If Calgary’s 2025 first-round selection is in the top ten (once the final standings for the 2025 NHL Draft have been determined), Montreal will receive Calgary’s 2025 first-round selection, subject to the following condition: