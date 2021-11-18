Forza Horizon 5 Connectivity Issues Update Released! | Xbox One

Released earlier this month, a must Forza Horizon 5 Victim of her success! In fact, the last production of Playground Games has reached 9 million players, but unfortunately they are subjected to many disconnections, which can prevent them from playing with friends, but also distort other experiences. After announcing the update delay, we’re finally here!

Forza Horizon 5: Update delayed connectivity issues

Forza Horizon 5 hotfix patch is available!

The Forza Support Twitter account has just released the information. He explains that the much-awaited correction will be available today. Best of all, we found it actually downloadable!

We hope that this patch will be enough to improve the experience of the millions of players who roam around Mexico. Forza Horizon 5 is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S and PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store. Of course, the game is available in Xbox Game Pass Console, PC and Cloud.

A #ForzaHorizon5 fix will be published today to implement service improvements, perform maintenance operations as well as update the game. Remember to restart the game to make sure you have the correct update. Latest update to reconnect and access online features. Thank you for your patience and continued support.