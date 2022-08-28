Amazon Flash Sale: 38% off Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote

It’s almost back to school, it’s time for changes and possible moves, especially for students. If you are on a tight budget, or to make it easier to stream video on TVs that can’t be connected to the internet and thus enjoy your favorite series everywhere, Amazon offers you a simple and affordable solution through the Fire TV Stick. Once connected to your TV via the HDMI port, and connected to the Internet, the Amazon Fire TV Stick lets you turn your TV into a smart TV: you’ll find all your favorite streaming apps, like Prime Video, Netflix or Disney+, plus a full HD picture. Don’t wait to get ready and Enjoy Fire TV Stick at €24.99 instead of €39.99.

Fire TV Stick for less than 25 euros on Amazon

In addition to offering you a high-resolution picture, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is also compatible with Dolby Atmos technology, thus promising home cinema sound quality, if your TV or device supports it as well. To make your life easier, and for navigating the menus, the Fire TV Stick comes with Alexa-compatible voice remote control: you can navigate through your shows and control your Fire Stick using just your voice. In addition, Alexa compatibility allows you to turn your TV into a control center for compatible connected devices. Finally, you should be aware that the remote control has quick access keys to the main streaming applications.