Amazon, Mita, Google, Lenovo … CES in Las Vegas sees the list of defections increases due to Omicron

Google, Lenovo and other big names in technology in turn announced, Thursday, December 23, that they are canceling their presence at the famous Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas that will be held from January 5-8, 2022., In addition to the list of absentees fearing a variable outbreak Omicron.

The Silicon Valley giant and the Chinese computer maker had to make a decision to avoid exposing their employees and visitors to their situations to potential contamination with the coronavirus. “After careful consideration, we have decided to refrain from any attendance among exhibitors at CES 2022.”A Google spokesperson said. “We have closely monitored the evolution of the Omicron variant and have determined that it is the best option for the health and safety of our teams”, It is to explain.

Lenovo announced on Twitter that it All activities suspended. On the Las Vegas Expo website, while the American microprocessor manufacturer Intel indicated that it would be satisfied with its presentations virtually at CES, ” while reducing the number of employees on site to a minimum.” In order to reduce risks.

Currently the most popular consumer electronics show continues. It must always be preceded by two days reserved for the media. But on Tuesday, companies like Facebook’s parent company Meta, as well as Amazon, T-Mobile and Twitter, had already pulled out of the event. Major specialist media, notably CNET, The Verge and TechCrunch, also decided not to send in reporters, raising doubts about the show’s effectiveness in the face of the rapid spread of the new variant in the United States.

Last week, the organizers announced that there were more than 2,100 exhibitors, who will be offered quick and free screening tests. On the CES website, they remember the conditions for participating in the show: “You must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to get a badge and access CES in person in Las Vegas”.

Another great conference The World Economic Forum (WEF), which was due to meet January 17-21 in Davos, Switzerland, has been “postponed” Organizers announced on Monday that it is due to the alternative Omicron. The meeting must now take place – bringing together business, politics and diplomacy “at the beginning of summer”, they explained. In January 2021, CES and WEF were held in completely virtual mode.