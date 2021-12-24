Canadian Armed Forces: Lieutenant General expelled for inappropriate comments

A lieutenant colonel in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) was dismissed from his position on 7 December for making inappropriate comments.

Philip Marcus led the IMPACT Air Task Force in Kuwait. Its mission was to ensure, among other things, the free and safe movement of people and goods.

The comments “show a disturbing deviation with our institution’s efforts to change our culture,” the ministry said in a statement sent to CTV News on Thursday.

«Ces allégations ont entraîné une perte de confiance dans la capacité du membre à diriger et à s’acquitter efficacement des fonctions associées à sa nomination en tant que commandant, et il a été immédiatement relevélement » de ses sé fonction declaration.

Mr. Marcus has been reassigned as a Staff Officer at the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Space Warfare Center at Trenton.

The reduction comes after a long series of investigations into ongoing allegations of sexual misconduct. In mid-December, the federal government offered an official apology to victims of misconduct and sexual assault who worked in the toxic environment within these institutions.