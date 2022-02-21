FreeBuds 4i headphones drop below 60 euros

If you want to test out your wireless headphones or just need to change them out, now is the time to take advantage of this good plan. In fact, the FreeBuds 4i سماعات Headphones to benefit from 40% off and go to 59.90 euros instead of 99.99 euros.

Freebuds 4i headphones on sale at Amazon

This is an exceptional offer by Amazon since the FreeBuds 4i wireless headphones without currently falling from the American giant. Usually around €100, so they drop to €59.90, which is a great 40% off promotion. However, before you validate your application, you definitely want to get more details about the characteristics of the product in question.

FreeBuds 4i are comfortable and offer effective noise reduction of -22dB, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in your music or conversation. They also have a pretty decent battery life of 7.5 hours without noise reduction and 10 hours with the option activated. Thanks to the charging box, they will be 100% ready to work after just 25 minutes of charging.

