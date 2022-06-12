Amos hosts the first stage of the Coupe du Nord

About 200 mountain bikers participate in this indoor competition

Participants complete several courses of several kilometers in length, depending on the category.

This is an event organized by the association Vélo de Montagne Abitibi-Témiscamingue.

Moreover, the sport is gaining more and more followers, explains the official at Vélo XTRM Amos club, Marc-André Nadeau.

The fun thing is that mountain biking is very family friendly. Yes, you have the youngest running, but also, a lot of the time, the parents run too, so it’s really for all kinds of athletes, it’s also the family He said.

Competitors do several laps at the Domaine Damos camp. Photo: Radio Canada/Martin Guindon

Marc-Andre Nadeau adds that it is also the regional final of the Quebec Games. It’s the regional competition and there are guys that are going to compete at the provincial level and some of them make the Canadian circuit, but the regional is really a gateway for a lot of youngsters and not the juniors at the provincial level.

Other races will follow at Val d’Or on July 19, Senator on August 14 and Rouen Noranda on August 28.