An early and hard party the day before in Victoria Park

The police handed over fifteen reports, including many violations of the municipality law.

The SPVQ Quebec City Police Department It does not specify the number of tickets awarded for breaching the applicable health regulations.

Even if the mask was rarely on the nose and the distance was two meters, and was not always respected, the atmosphere was festive and mostly well-intentioned.

Since the return of the sunny days, Victoria Park has been particularly popular with the citizens of Quebec. Image courtesy

With the curfew approaching, which lasted at 9:30 pm until Friday, citizens quietly left the place.

Tough day yet

Revelers left mountains of rubbish in their wake.

Municipal employees were busy cleaning, on Sunday morning, the trash left around the garbage cans, in the pouring rain.

These scenes, which were repeated years ago, according to neighborhood residents who contacted Radio Canada, have been the subject of frequent complaints.

Hundreds of people took advantage of the beautiful weather in Victoria Park on Saturday night. Photo: Radio Canada / Guillaume Crotto Langevin

Last week, a solemn march took place at the foot of the police station, without the latter being aware.

On Saturday night, the police were, this time, more visible in Victoria Park. Several customers crossed the park alleys, with yellow bibs on their bodies, reminding people of health instructions.

With information from Camille Carpentier