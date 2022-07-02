sport

Team Blue Jackets would like to sign a long-term contract with Patrik Laine

July 2, 2022
Virginia Whitehead

As everyone already knows, the next few weeks will be very interesting for the Montreal Canadiens.

However, it’s not just CH that’s risking fermentation this summer.

In fact, many other teams still have big problems to solve or will simply try to improve in earnest.

The Los Angeles Kings are one of those teams that are already starting to improve significantly with the acquisition of Kevin Fiala.

However, if there is a team that hasn’t been talked about much and still has serious issues to iron out, it’s the Columbus Blue Jackets.

In fact, according to the reporter the athleteAaron Burtzlin, CEO of Blue Jackets, Jarmo Kekalainen, will be out of business this summer and also for upcoming seasons.

Blue Jackets currently entering a mock rebuild will have to find an agreement with Patrik Laine, whether it comes to a contract or deal.

Last summer, when Laine was looking for a new contract, the Finnish sniper decided to sign a qualifying bid and thus play a season with the Blue Jackets.

Several rumors at the time indicated that Laine didn’t really want to play for Columbus, and therefore wanted to be traded.

Here we are now a little less than a year later, and Blue Jackets have found themselves in pretty much the same situation.

See also  Well done Gary Bateman! Sports value-added tax

Laine’s contract expired, but he remained a restricted free agent for the last time.

If Laine does not have a contract at the end of next season, he will become a free agent without restrictions, and thus can sign for the team of his choice.

However, what’s different this year and positive for the Blue Jackets team is that Laine really looks like he’s found his feet this season.

Despite an injury that caused him to miss several games, Lin managed to finish the season with 56 points (26 goals and 30 assists) in 56 games.

So he technically had the best season of his career in terms of points per game.

So we understand why Kekalainen would like to have a long-term agreement with Laine. However, will Lynn be ready to sign long-term with a team in a mock rebuild? This is what we will see.

Below are Kekalainen’s comments on Laine’s case.

“There is still a long time before the start of the season. If for some reason we cannot find a deal for more than one season, well, we will have to make another important decision. – Jarmo Kekalainen

“We have our vision of what is fair (talking about Laine’s next contract). They (Lane’s agents) have their opinion as well. Once we find common ground, we will have a contract. However, we must understand that we do not immediately agree on what is fair.” – Jarmo kekalainen

In short, it is clear that Patrick Lane’s case will be an issue to be watched closely.

