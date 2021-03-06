An eventful evening for Tom Wilson!

Former Canadian defender Jared Tenordy recently demanded by Bruins for concessions, definitely winning points with his new side on Friday night, throwing the glove in front of the formidable Tom Wilson of the Capitals.

The rivalry between the two teams tended to increase in recent matches. Wilson lit gunpowder earlier in the match by hitting Bruins defender Brandon Carlo in the head without penalty.

So perhaps Tenordi wanted to take revenge on his team-mate, who left the match, by attacking Wilson.

We are talking about two giants here …

But Wilson didn’t finish. Once in period three, it was Trent Frederick who looked for the noise, and the Bruins player didn’t hold back either!

Best answer

Bruins has finally found the best answer to Carlo’s revenge: scoring goals. The home team hit the goal three times in the second half.

Frederick, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, in turn, managed to outpace Vitek Vanesque. For Marchand, this was his second goal of the match, which he concluded with a three-point harvest.

Nick Richie added more in the third inning with his eighth goal in the campaign.

Jakob Vrana Yaroslav Halak was denied the second blow this season, scoring less than seven minutes before the match ended.

As for Carlo, who never returned to the match, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy, She indicated That the defender went to the hospital by ambulance …