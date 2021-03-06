America Cries, Cowboys Fringants is filmed in the wild

The famous quartet quartet introduces their rich repertoire on screen using the America is crying : the movie, Which is a large-scale music event recorded throughout the county. The band performs 16 of their songs on stunning 4K photos of Quebec nature.

2020 is definitely the year of the cowboy. After gathering five flexes at the ADISQ Gala last October, including the album’s best seller Cutters, The group is surprised once again with this new, large-scale production, of which we can see the first images of it in a trailer that was unveiled on Thursday.

America is crying : the movie he is Road movie Leading the audience to the four corners of Quebec, through performances filmed in the magnificent outdoors with anamorphic shooting; A work produced by Louis Philippe Eno, who has produced over a hundred clips (Les Trois Accords, Malajube, Pierre Lapointe, Dumas).

Our large, far-sighted spaces, just like these well-hidden little spaces, are the stage of every song. The grandeur of Quebec’s nature, its magnificent panoramic views and its mysterious exploits create an absolutely stunning setting. According to a press release issued Thursday morning.

The musical event will be available exclusively on video-on-demand, from December 24, 2020 to January 3, 2021, on the Cowboys Fringants website.