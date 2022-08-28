Android 13 will arrive a month ago at Samsung

Now that Android 13 is available on Pixels, we are eagerly awaiting the new version of Android from other smartphone manufacturers.

Samsung has started rolling out the second beta version of 5 . single user interface Based on Android 13, and according to a new rumor, the final version will arrive early this year. The leaker RoderSuper has announced that the Galaxy S22 will receive the official One UI 5 update between October 17-19. As a reminder, Android 13 is available on Google Pixel smartphones Since August 16, 2022.

The first beta version has been published During the first week of August, a little later than the originally planned date in July. However, it arrived a month before the beta version 4 . Single User Interface since last year. For now, this beta program is limited to the Galaxy S22 line, but it should expand to more devices in the coming weeks.

What’s new in One UI 5.0 (Android 13)?

One UI 5 is based on Android 13which means it comes with Lots of system-wide changesLike a new notification permission system, the ability to configure individual apps to run in different languages, and an improved dynamic theme with more color palettes.

One of the biggest changes in One UI 5 is support Multiple user profiles on one device. This is a feature built into Android stock which Samsung previously chose not to display on its smartphones.

Samsung introduced a feature in One UI 4.1 called smart widgets which allows users to create files Rotating piles of widgets of the same size. In One UI 5, setup has been greatly simplified. Previously, you had to place a custom smart widget on your home screen to start creating a stack. Now in One UI 5, you just need to drag the UI elements on top of each other.

Samsung also offers a dynamic style theme material you Since One UI 4.1, but in One UI 5, there are more design options available. One UI 5 Offers Many other topics : Options vary by background, in a wide range of colors, including four two-tone options.

Notifications in One UI 5 have a new look, with larger app icons. This is a simple visual tweak, but it can help you better identify which apps are sending notifications at a quick glance. Notification settings have also been revamped to make it easier to block notifications.

As in iOS 15, Applications camera And the Gallery Samsung is now using automatic text recognition Allows you to remove text from images and copy it to your clipboard.

The list of changes is longer than these few examples, and we’ll have the opportunity to come back to it later. In the meantime, the beta program is not available in France, which is a shame.

