The time has come »Sur PS5

Bandicoot crash Returns to a whirlpool from world to realm. The popular orange mascot is coming to the PS5, Switch and Xbox Series X.
Mark its release RMC had the opportunity to test the game on the PS5. And the presentation is amazing. Both in terms of the visuals, the 3D, HD and 60FPS gaming experience makes for a very enjoyable gaming experience. The game also uses DualSense controller technology and its realistic vibrations for an extremely immersive display.
With colorful worlds, many characters to play, and to personalize by winning “skins”, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s Time is the direct sequel to the last game. To go from level to level, you have to explore the worlds from below if you are looking to win all the trophies.
Patience and accuracy
The game isn’t difficult to learn, but it can quickly turn into a real headache. Because very often everything is played out within millimeters and if the point of control is drama. So we must arm ourselves with a lot of patience.
There is also the possibility to play it in “fast running” mode, which is a race against time. This is what he did The two French signs Squeezie and Mickalow Friday night, but from a distance. We can really regret that the game does not have an online mode so we can face his friends. However, there is a local multiplayer mode.
Finally, for nostalgia, there are also cassette missions. At these levels, there is no more awesome resolution, everything is done to remind you of old games, from PS1 or Gameboy.
A version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and will also launch on PC on March 29th.