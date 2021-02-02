Angelina Jolie, her rare confidence in her “difficult” divorce with Brad Pitt

In an interview with “Vogue”, Angelina Jolie expressed her new and rare confidence about her breakup with Brad Pitt.

That was during a new interview with the British version of the magazine. “Vogue», Posted Monday 1 February 2021, An Angelina Jolie He mentioned his separation with him Brad Pitt. Rare statements of the 45-year-old actress and she Officially divorced from the 57-year-old comedian since 2019But relations with those are still tense. After more than four years in their separation, the couple has yet to reach a permanent agreement on custody of their children.

During the interview, Vogue UK editor Edward Innenful asked Angelina Jolie if she was “happy at this point in her life”. The director replied: I do not know. The last few years have been very difficult. Focused on healing our family. It returns slowly (…). I am not there. I’m not there yet. But I hope to make it happen. “I depend on that,” she said. She adds that she “loves” to grow up. “I like being older. I feel more comfortable in my forties than I was in my youth. Maybe because … I don’t know … because my mom didn’t live long, so there’s something about age that feels like victory, it’s not sad in my eyes.”

His “five minutes home” from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is interviewed at her Los Angeles home, an expansive property that was once owned by legendary producer Cecil B.Dimmel. I acquired the property in 2017 for a salary amount of $ 24.5 million, as reported at the time. ”varietyOne of the reasons she chose this house was because it was located near the Brad Pitt house. I wanted to be close to the father of my children, who is only five minutes away. I felt a little pressure moving here. As if I had crept into the place where Demel was serving. Chaplin time. I like that there is no entertainment room, but there are a lot of paths and places to walk and think. I feel very lucky to have this now. “

Read also : Tensions escalated again between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie