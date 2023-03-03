I am an avid fisherman and want to try everything Micolino does. I ate a lot of things, including a lot of weird stuff, and crickets were something I wanted to try as ice cream, too.

The use of crickets in food is permitted under European Union regulations. They can be frozen, fried, or feather-shaped. The eu ate insects of Saranata stowav, larvae of the Dumcho beetle, the Dumcho cockroach and larvae of the Dumcho beetle.

Micolino made his new kind of ice cream from flakes of flour, cream, vanilla extract and honey. Sprinkle the whole chives on top. And he wrote on Instagram that the ice cream has a surprisingly excellent taste.

I am an avid fisherman and want to try everything Micolino does. I ate a lot of things, including a lot of weird stuff, and crickets were something I wanted to try as ice cream, too. (November 1, 2023)

He asks the people who follow him if they are ready for the food of the future. Insects are nutritious and rich in protein and are part of the diet in many countries. Should it be classified as a nutritious diet, or can it be kept in a relatively questionable way. However, it may pose a danger to allergy sufferers.

Creative ice cream maker, some people who buy chicken ice cream feel disgusted or even angry. But those who taste it are very talented and know it as an everyday delicacy.