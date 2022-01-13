Another disturbance in the formation of CH

The Montreal Canadiens confirmed other changes to his training and club coaching Thursday morning, including an emergency call-up for goalkeeper Kayden Primo.

The latter will join the other Habs players in anticipation of the evening’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

The day before, Jake Allen was unable to finish the duel against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden due to an injury whose nature has not been determined. The veteran conceded two goals in about 17 minutes of play before retiring to the dressing room. Samuel Montemboldt completed the showdown.

Additionally, Michael McNiven has also been promoted from Laval Rocket and will join the Reserve squad. On Wednesday, he saved 31 times in a 3-2 win over Syracuse Crunch at Place Bell. The Canadian subsidiary is also scheduled to visit Springfield Thunderbirds on Friday, and then the Hartford Wolf Pack the following day.

other decisions

Meanwhile, striker Brandon Paddock and defender Louie Belpidio have been loaned to the school club and will assist the Rocket with their next stay on American soil.

Finally, defender Kale Clague is no longer subject to the National League protocol regarding COVID-19 and will be reunited with his Canadiens teammates in Chicago.

