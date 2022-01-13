Relicta: Free Game on Epic Games Store, Dates & Info – Breakflip

Every Thursday, Epic Games gives away one or more free games for a limited time. Relicta will soon be rolling out for free on EGS.

For more than a year, Epic Games has released aEpic Games StoreAnd Kind of Steam 2.0 Where publishers can sell their games and users can get good deals. Good deals, yes, because every week at least one game is free on the platform.

Every Thursday at 5pm a new game can be downloaded for free. The week from January 20 to January 27 there will be a free game : deserted

Relicta is a physics-based puzzle game. From a first person point of view, you must combine magnetism and gravity to reveal to you the secrets of Chandra’s base. Alone in the depths of the moon, your scientific mind is the only thing that can keep your daughter alive… Play as a scientist stranded on a scary and deserted lunar base. Travel through mysterious patched pits, subjecting gravity and magnetism to your will to solve physical puzzles. Will you rush to shelter or will you take the time to gather evidence and shed light on the intrigues of tropical politics in the twenty-second century? Buried in the eternal darkness of lunar craters, the secret will be able to save the life of your daughter … or change the fate of mankind forever. Are you ready to face the ultimate consequences of your research?

Developer : great polygon editor : Ravenscourt Type : Puzzle, novel, solo Exit date: August 24, 2020 classification : Peggy 16 a program: computer

From Thursday, January 20 to Thursday, January 27, you will be able to download the game for free from the Epic Games Store.

