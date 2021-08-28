Another great success for Rebecca Marino

Canada’s Rebecca Marino qualified for the first round of the main draw at the US Open on Friday in New York.

Marino, the 175th racket in the world, defeated Belgium’s Great Menen, 103NS, in three sets of 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 in the final qualifying round.

In the duel, which lasted 1 hour and 53 minutes, the maple leaf actress had seven aces, compared to four of her competitors. I only made a double mistake, while Minin made it a little more difficult with a five.

Marino broke his opponent four times on a total of 15 occasions. Also, she had the upper hand 53% of the time when a deal was made on her second serve.

“I had three tough qualifying rounds, on my way to the main draw,” Marino wrote on his Twitter account. Very happy and proud, but you know very well that I didn’t finish the fight. Thank you for everyone’s support and stay tuned for my matches next week.”

The British Columbian went to the third round of the National Bank Open recently held in Montreal. This tournament started at 220NS Ren de la WTA.

The first in 10 years

By reaching the main draw at the US Open, Marino ended a 10-year deficit without making the annual classic.

At that time, in 2011, Marino was not able to get through the first round, and she bowed to Argentine Gisela Dulko. The only other time Marino reached the main draw at these Grand Slams, in 2010, she made it to the second round, before losing to Venus Williams.

As of this writing, Marino still does not know the identity of his opponent in the first round of the competition. She has a 1 in 16 chance of facing another Maple Leaf actress, Layla Annie Fernandez. Ukrainian and world number five racket Elina Svitolina is the biggest challenge she can face.

