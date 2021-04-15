Masks and spaceships and Land Rover for Prince Philip’s funeral

(London) Harry and William are in line, but separate, no uniforms, Queen Elizabeth II masked like all family members and a Land Rover designed by the person who will carry his coffin: Buckingham Palace revealed on Thursday the opening of Prince Philip’s funeral.

Sylvan Buchmord

France Media

Eight days after the Duke of Edinburgh died “quietly” in Windsor Castle at the age of 99, the Queen’s husband’s funeral will be celebrated on Saturday on the grounds of the Royal Palace in West London.

Returning for the first time on British soil more than a year ago after withdrawing from the monarchy, Prince Harry, 36, will appear in public alongside his older brother William and father, Charles.

Pregnant, his wife Meghan Markle, whose accusations of racism within the royal family in an interview broadcast on March 7 led to a major shock wave, stayed in the United States on the advice of her doctor.

If Harry and William, whose relationship is notoriously strained, has been reunited with the hope of royal observers in the warmth of relations between the two brothers at the occasion of their grandfather’s funeral, the revelation unveiled by Buckingham on Thursday seems heavy on meaning.

The sons of Prince Charles and Lady D will follow the same line to follow the coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh. But their cousin Peter Phillips will take his place between them, unlike photos of the brothers after their mother Diana’s coffin in 1997.

When the casket enters St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, William, 38, second in line to the throne, will enter before his brother. Members of the royal family will get there in pairs.

Despite the military connotation of the ceremony, the royals will be dressed in civilian clothes. This avoids deciding on the delicate issue of the right of Princes Harry and Andrew, both of whom have withdrawn from the monarchy, but are bound by their ties to the military to wear uniforms.

‘Intense discussion’

This choice would avoid emphasizing the fact that her grandson Prince Harry, a former captain, recently lost his honorary military titles after his decision not to participate as an active member of the royal family.

Despite two missions in Afghanistan, the emir is now only permitted to wear medals for his service in civilian clothes.

Avoiding uniforms also makes it possible to avoid a certain concern on the part of Prince Andrew, the Queen’s second son and a former helicopter pilot in the Royal Navy.

Le prince, qui a participé à la guerre des Malouines en 1982, a été contraint de se mettre en retrait de la famille royale fin 2019, en raison de son amitié avec le défunt financier Jeffrey Epstein, poursuivi pour trafic de mine avant de se suicures in prison.

Andrew is still a member of the Navy, and he was set to turn 60e The memory of receiving the honorary rank of Admiral, but the award of this title has been suspended until now.

The appearance of Prince Andrew in uniform would have sparked “serious discontent” within the Navy, The Sun says.

According to the Daily Telegraph, the royal family had “intense discussions” about how to allay the embarrassment if only Andrew and Harry, who had served on the front lines, were the only ones who could not wear the uniform.

Buckingham Palace confirmed, without going into details, that the men of the royal family would wear their “morning coats” and their medals, and that the women would wear “day dresses.”

On the other hand, the 30 people who are authorized to be in the religious office, according to the applicable anti-Coronavirus rules, will all wear a mask.

On this last voyage, Prince Philip’s coffin will be transported aboard a custom Land Rover 4X4, a vehicle he himself helped design for more than sixteen years.