Another step towards returning fans to the Bell Center?

Groupe CH announced Thursday that the Bell Center, the home of the Montreal Canadiens, has achieved GBAC STAR (Global Biohazards Advisory Council) accreditation, which could encourage an eventual return of fans to the stands.

The building in downtown Montreal is the first hockey stadium in the country to receive this recognition, highlighting the sanitary measures that have been put in place indoors since the start of the season. These provide a safe environment for all those who have to work for the Bell Center as part of the National Hockey League (LNH) and American Hockey League (AHL) activities. This year, the Habs’ team and their school club, Laval Rocket, played their home matches behind closed doors.

He said in a press release: “Since the start of the pandemic, the organization’s priority has been to do everything possible to create a safe and reassuring work environment for our employees and teams, while preparing for the eventual return of spectators to the Peel Center. Daniel Trotier, Executive Vice President and Head of Operations and Infrastructure at Groupe CH. Our teams have worked tirelessly for several months to establish safety and risk management protocols that meet the highest safety standards and comply with health measures as required by public health authorities. “

The GBAC STAR accreditation program primarily targets large buildings, including stadiums, grand stands and airports, is performance driven and designed to help organizations establish a complete system of cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention for their employees, buildings and visitors.

To obtain them, it is necessary to “establish and maintain a program of cleaning, disinfection and prevention of infectious diseases to reduce the risks associated with infectious agents such as the new Coronavirus.” In addition, professionals trained in preparedness and response to epidemics and infectious diseases are required, while effective cleaning protocols against biological hazards and infectious diseases must be in place.

Elsewhere in Montreal, Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport also has this accreditation.