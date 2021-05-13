Law 21 for Secularism: Legault Fires an Arrow at Singer Emile Beloudou

Francois Legault shoots singer Emile Belloudoux, due to his opposition to the law of secularism.

Also read: 24 Basic Measures to Reform Law 101

Also read: Vaccination Without Appointment: Emil Belloudo sets the mood at the convention center

The singer-songwriter was visiting the Palais des Congrès earlier today to entertain Quebecers being vaccinated. Emile Bellaudeau played the role near the waiting list for a vaccination clinic that the CIUSSS du Center Sud de l’Île de Montréal had set up to encourage young people 25 years of age or over to get vaccinated.

Joël Lemay / QMI The opening of the COVID-19 vaccination at the Palais des Congrès during the third wave of the COVID-19 epidemic, in Montreal, Thursday, May 13, 2021. In this photo: Singer Emile Belloudou sings at the vaccination center. JOEL LEMAY / QMI AGENCY

The prime minister, who was at a press conference Thursday morning to present details of his reform project, Law 101, was asked in particular about ways to sell it to young people.

“Are you planning to do, among other things like vaccines this morning, invite Emile Belludu to talk to them about your reforms, How would you like to attract them?” A reporter fired.

Smiling Francois Legault replied, “Maybe you would take someone who supports Law 21 (on secularism) to start.” He continued, “Not seriously,” before clarifying his vision of persuading young people to protect the French language.

Remember, artist Emile Belludu sparked a lot of backlash last year for wearing an anti-Law No. 21 badge during the National Day parade.