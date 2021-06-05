Pittsburgh Penguins | Evgeni Malkin will not return in September

(Pittsburgh) Center Pittsburgh Penguins Yevgeny Malkin has undergone surgery on his right knee and will not be available when the team arrives at training camp in September.

The team made the announcement on Friday, but did not provide details on when Malkin would undergo the procedure or the nature of the surgery.

Malkin injured his knee in front of Boston on March 16. He missed seven weeks before returning to play the last four games of the regular season.

Malkin made the injury worse before the first round of qualifying. The Russian missed games 1 and 2 against the islanders, but still had one goal and four assists in four first-round matches.

Malkin has eight goals and 20 assists in 33 games this season, helping the Penguins win the Eastern Conference title.

As a member of four All-Star teams and 2012 Hart Cup winner, Malkin will turn 35 in July. He is entering the final year of his contract.

General Manager Ron Hextal said he has no plans to change core penguins to owners, Sydney Crosby and Christopher Letang.