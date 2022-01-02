Another win for Brendan McKay in Calgary

The row over the first stage took place Thursday in the Alberta city, where Mackay belongs.

This time, the 24-year-old skater won his first descent, which earned him 93.40 points. He also excelled in his third pass on the track, for which he got 93.20.

And the American Alex Ferreira (90.40 points) was forced to settle for the silver medal again. He also finished second on Thursday.

Albertan Noah Bowman (88 points) completed the podium. He finished fourth on the first stop in Calgary.

For Mackay, this is his second victory and third medal this season at the World Cup. He had won the bronze medal earlier in December at the World Cup in Copper Mountain, Colo.

On the women’s side, Ontarian Rachel Karker took the silver in her first round, which earned her 89.40 points. Karker won the bronze on Thursday at the same venue.

China’s Gu Ying Ilin (92.80) won again, this time with a score of 92.80. American Hanna Faulhaber (88.60) completed the podium.

Also in the final, Canadians Cassie Sharp (83.60) and Amy Fraser (65.20) took fourth and eighth places.