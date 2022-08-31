Anthony Auclair was released by Texas

Tight end Antony Auclair has been fired by the Houston Texans, but the team will likely bring him back to the roster over the next few days.

29-year-old Bouceron still suffers from a knee injury he picked up early in training camp. Each of the 32 NFL teams was expected to cut their roster to 53 players by the end of Tuesday, and Auclair was not without an axe.

“I have spoken to the Texans and everything indicates that it is a purely administrative decision and not a reflection of the quality of the player that Anthony is. Texans will continue to evaluate their roster in the coming days and we will keep in touch with them,” said Oakler’s agent Sacha Gafami.

Guaranteed contract

Auclair has played in the NFL since 2017, the last campaign with the Texans, during which he participated in all meetings. To date, he has appeared in 56 matches at Goodell Arena.

Back in March, former Rouge et Or agreed with Houston to extend the contract by one year for $1.6 million. This amount was guaranteed even in the event that the team had to release him. This is why the decision seems surprising.

Auclair will be very close to getting back in the game, and the Texans could decide to bring him back to the board or replace him depending on the players in his available position elsewhere since the recent cuts to the staff.

In the draft last April, the Texans picked another tight end, Tegan Kituriano, a 6-foot-6, 258-pound man who would start the season on the short-term hit list.

Should the Texans decide not to bring Auclair back with the team, the latter would be free to agree with any other team, without going through waivers.