List of PS5 and PS4 games presented in September 2022

PlayStation Plus Essential games for September have been revealed, but the selection for PS4 and PS5 isn’t much to dream about…

A new month means a new batch of games will be shown in Playstation plus essential (Also available on Extra and Premium subscriptions). And as usual Delabs Was able to get the menu a bit early.

So here are the PS4 games and PS5 It is possible to claim for free from September 6 to October 4 provided that you are a subscriber. In the program: car racing, adventure and shooting game, fighting.

The games will be available on PS4 and PS5 in September 2022

So the games shown on PS+ in September should be:

Need for Speed ​​Heat (PS4)

TOEM (PS5)

Grandblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)

We no longer offer epic need for speed that has been heating asphalt for nearly three decades. NFS Heat It is the penultimate opus, released in 2019. Its peculiarity is the day / night cycle that allows you to earn money by swallowing asphalt during the day, and the reputation in illegal night races. But beware, the police are watching the pills.

Youtube linkSubscribe to Frandroid

TOEM It is an original indie game. In addition to its black and white graphic touch, it is based on the photography game genre, such as a pokemon snap. The goal of the game is to depict a rare phenomenon called toem. In his quest, the protagonist will have to solve many cases with his camera, whether it is tracking bandits or even serving as a muse to the musician. Lots of crazy adventures that will keep young and old laughing for a few hours.

Youtube linkSubscribe to Frandroid

Grandblue Fantasy: Versus It is a 2.5D fighting game with graphics close to Japanese anime and created by the group behind it Dragon Ball Fighter Z or epic Blaze Blue. Although the title does not introduce many fighters (only 11), they are all unique and have their own style. Finally, this game has various modes, including RPG mode, that can be played in a coop.

You already have a PS4 or PS5 and are hesitant to sign up for new PlayStation Plus subscriptions. Or you are already subscribed and don’t know which one to choose. We help you to…

read more

To follow us, we invite you to Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles and files and watch the latest videos on YouTube.