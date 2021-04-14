Anthony Mantha shines in his debut with Capitals

(Washington) Anthony Mantha got two points on his debut for the Washington Capitals, who thrashed the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Stephen Wino

News agency

Obtained from the Detroit Red Wings before the end of the rolling deadline, Mantha set the table for Tom Wilson’s first-half goal and scored 12e The second goal of the campaign.

PHOTO NICK WASS, AP Tom Wilson (43) and Anthony Mantha (39)

The Capitals, who lead the Eastern Division, had a third straight win and were exemplary in three attempts to play the strength.

Alex Ovechkin scored 728e Career goal in the NHL, is close to three behind Marcel Dion and fifth in history. He was 22 years olde Season goal for the capitals.

Conor Sherry, Niklas Backstrom and Karl Hagelin also hit the Washington coaching goal. Sherry added assists as Ilya Samsonov blocked 29 shots.

Shawn Couturier was the only goalscorer for the Flyers, who had lost sixth in their last eight matches. Brian Elliott has yielded six times in 32 shots.