Conference at CORIM | The Chinese ambassador ignores all criticism

These are some of the answers provided by the Chinese ambassador to Canada, Kong Pyo, to whom the Council on International Relations in Montreal (CORIM) presented a forum moderated by former Quebec Prime Minister Pierre Mark Johnson, on Tuesday noon.

Chef De’s Beijing Mission in Ottawa spent eight minutes giving a presentation on the history of the Middle Kingdom, including as milestones the establishment of the People’s Republic of China and the establishment of many diplomatic relations, particularly those with Canada.

When it comes to diplomacy, he said, the Chinese regime “has always believed that conversation is better than confrontation.” Once finished with his eight-minute speech, the host called it the economy issue before it turned into three more difficult cases: the genocide in Xinjiang, and the arbitrary detention of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – the couple were brought to justice behind them. The doors have been closed to espionage for three weeks and are still awaiting verdict – and Beijing’s controversial National Security Act to subjugate Hong Kong.

In each case, Ambassador Kong emphasized that China had nothing to blame.

First, regarding the situation of the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, the West has once again accused, “including Canada”, of interfering in China’s internal affairs “itself – saying on the pretext of human rights” and insisting that there is “nothing genocide” there.

In fact, Xi Jinping’s regime is engaged in a “war against terrorism and secession,” a battle that specifically involves education. “You call it camps [de rééducation]But these are schools, in fact. ”

The United States concluded that the Uyghurs were subjected to genocide. In Canada, the Trudeau government is not prepared to go that far, despite Conservative Representative Michael Chung endorsing a unanimous proposal in the House of Commons recognizing the existence of genocide.

They are both Michael

The host of the virtual event discussed with his guest the case of Michael, who were arrested in China on December 10, 2018, after a few days of arrest in Canada, at the request of the United States, from the second man from Huawei, Meng Wanzhou.

The ambassador argued that the two men had not been subjected to ill-treatment in prison – “sleep deprivation, confiscation of reading glasses, this is not true” – and that the judicial system had “strong evidence” that they had stolen state secrets and transferred them to foreign entities.

Kong Pyo insisted that if the legal proceedings are taking place behind closed doors, it is precisely because of the nature of the charges against the former diplomat and businessman. This is why it is not open to the public. He said: You have similar practices in Canada.

Pierre Mark Johnson politely corrected it.

“While it is true that some aspects of national security issues are not dealt with publicly, there is always an outside attorney who reviews evidence and makes recommendations to the judge on what parts can be released to the public.” , Lavery’s legal advisor raised.

Hong Kong

Another file and another negation.

When asked about the imposition of the National Security Act in Hong Kong, Kong Pyo said it was viewed positively, as it helped overcome the “chaos” that prevailed before the law was adopted by Beijing. To the “rule of law.”

In 2019, there were hate crimes on the streets of Hong Kong targeting innocent citizens, even police officers. It cannot be tolerated […] It cannot be tolerated anywhere else, as it is in the United States or here in Canada.

The Chinese parliament adopted this controversial national security provision in May 2020 in response to the protests that rocked the former British colony in 2019. It sparked feelings of independence in the former colony, which surrendered by Britain in 1997.

Controversial attendance

CORIM’s invitation to the Chinese ambassador – at the request of the Chinese embassy in Canada – was It has been criticized by some observers, notably by former Canadian ambassador to Beijing Guy San Jacques.

He did not listen to the hadith “in principle”.

I understand he was invited in 2019, he just arrived in the position. We give a chance to the runner. That was appropriate. But in the meantime, a lot has happened [dans les relations sino-canadiennes]. I disappointed Korim. Guy San Jacques, former Canadian ambassador to Beijing

Jai San Jacques notes that he is particularly familiar with the “all propaganda efforts” that the Chinese system is involved in internationally. “Why did he get a platform where he repeated the same things, that all this is Canada’s fault?” Guy Saint-Jacques asks.

CORIM has defended its decision to place an offer for Cong Peiwu in An open letter published in pages Journalism. The organization did not want to return to Tuesday’s event, which featured 250 people, it said.