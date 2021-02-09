Blows to the head: Towards a major flood?

In less than three weeks, three Habs players were hit hard in their upper body.

Joel Jeremiah slowly recovers from his concussion, courtesy of Tyler Myers. For his part, Gisbury Kotcanyemi was lucky not to be seriously injured from Dillon Dubey’s blow, and the same could be said of Jake Evans, who was picked up by Eric Goodbranson on Saturday in Ottawa.

These three incidents may cause some concern because one might be under the impression that some teams are taking more and more freedoms, if I can put them that way, in relation to Canadian players.

I asked Claude Julian the question on Monday, and here is part of his answer: “I don’t know if he was an assistant. These checks remain loud in our eyes. I still don’t understand why v. Gisbury Kotkaniemi was not judged as a shoulder to the head, but these are decisions. League. If there is anything that needs to be done, it is up to them to take the drastic measures. But at some point, players will get bored and the sticks will be higher than they are now, to protect themselves. “

Famous line

The NHL’s security division operates by very clear standards and the goal of its leaders is not to find reasons not to hang the guilty players. Often times, it is evaluated whether the main point of contact is the head or the body. If it is the head that is primarily affected, then there will be a suspension. It should also be remembered that the league can access camera angles that are not available when broadcasting matches.

However, one thing must be understood and it is also essential in the equation. There are a lot of players in the NHL who play by the rules, or if you will, with the famous Thin Streak. For example, if a player hits the top of the opponent’s body, but the pinch is in the vicinity, the chances of the suspension occurring are very small (unless there is an ugly movement). The same physical examination can be interpreted differently, however, if the disc is no longer around the injured player and has been for more than half a second.

why?

Although more and more NHL team leaders think there is a problem at the moment with some strikes, the league is hesitant to tighten the rules because we clearly don’t want to stop physical contact.

But should we fear the consequences of this decision by not suspending players who have no intention of playing the disc, but are much more than hitting a player in an unstable situation?

There is currently no rule for a player to play the disc and not direct his body towards the opponent while the latter tries to complete play.

So we get the impression that some players have found a flaw in the rules that allows them greater freedom in their moves, just because the disc is close to the opponent.

I don’t know about you, but I’m worried that players will start getting tired of border checks and will eventually try to solve their problems on the ice which could cause some serious damage.

One thing is for sure, which is that we feel the spirits can start heating up soon, and we’re not just talking about Canadians. These gestures are repeated everywhere now and the question is whether the League’s interference will not be better now.