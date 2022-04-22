Apple: Big Discount on AirPods on Amazon!

Do you want to make a good deal? Airpods Pro and AirPods 2 are discounted on Amazon!

In October 2019, Apple launched AirPods Pro, which is a premium version of the current AirPods with a unique design, noise canceling technology and better sound. Apple has claimed that with the AirPods Pro, the company is taking the magic of the AirPods even further, selling the new earbuds alongside the more affordable AirPods 2, which don’t feature noise cancellation.

AirPods Pro, an indispensable device

AirPods Pro look like the original AirPods, but have a wider design to allow the use of silicone tips for comfort, fit, and noise cancellation. The tips are available in three sizes to fit different ears. Although we have heard rumors that AirPods Pro may come in multiple colors, Apple only offers them in white, like the original AirPods.

These models are sweat and water resistant, with an IPX4 water resistance rating. This means that AirPods Pro have been tested and can withstand splashes of water from all directions, so they should handle sweat and light rain well.

AirPods Pro last up to five hours like AirPods, but only when Active Noise Cancellation is turned off. In active noise cancellation mode, AirPods Pro provide four and a half hours of listening time and up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge.