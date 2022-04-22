sport

“I knew what I did” – Brendan Gallagher

April 22, 2022
Virginia Whitehead

Brendan Gallagher did not play the ostrich. He described his hand passes on Mike Hoffman’s goal with the honesty we know.

“I knew what I did. We were lucky in this match, and I wanted to try one thing. But after that, I thought we wouldn’t have many chances to play.”

– Brendan Gallagher

After winning 6-3, Mike Yu dismissed the NHL’s outrage for a referee’s error in Hoffman’s goal. Eric Furlat and Brandon Schrader made the wrong decision by turning down the challenge.

“Yes, we asked for it. We knew there was a hand pass. It should be forgotten. Mistakes happen. Our game was not derailed after this incident. We responded in the right way.”

– Mike Yu

Recovered from Laval’s rocket Wednesday morning after an injury to Paul Byron, Rafael Harvey Benard played his first game in Canadian gear at Bell Center.

“I didn’t have a lot of images in my head during the national anthems, I wanted to focus. I kept to the same routine. I would rate my match as average. I liked the first two, but didn’t like the third. In the first two we had a good check. We brought pucks into the net . »

– Raphael Harvey Benard

Harvey Benard found himself on the right wing with Jake Evans and Rem Petlake. He was happy to play with Evans.

“I have a lot of respect for him, he’s an example to me. Jake Pick 7And Turn, just like me. I can identify with him. »

– Raphael Harvey Benard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.