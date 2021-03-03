Apple confirms that it is not keeping your Apple ID hostage due to non-payment of the Apple card

Yesterday we covered a story about Dustin Curtis’ experience with his Apple ID disabled when the payment for his Apple card failed. Apple today shared a statement with. To clarify the situation. The company claims that the Apple Card and Apple ID are not related to the way the blog claims, and the company is not shutting down Apple ID services due to non-payment of Apple Card payments.

The situation arose because the disbursement process was not resolved and Apple was following its standard procedures for funds owed; It is not an Apple Card thing. When an account is marked as bad, the use of Apple ID services is restricted; Things like Apple Music or App Store purchases. iCloud is completely separate and never disabled. You can read Apple’s full statement on this after the break.

When a customer makes a purchase using the online exchange program, the customer has approximately 14 days to ship the item to Apple. In most cases, the item is received and the sale ends.

However, if the item has not been received, Apple will contact the customer by email and phone. If the exchange is still incomplete, Apple will deduct the trade-in value from the registered customer’s payment method on the account that was used to purchase the product in the original store. However, if this fee fails, the account is marked as bad. Clients are frequently asked to solve their billing issue or offer an alternative payment method instead.

If the problem persists, Apple will turn off all paid services for this Apple ID until the money is refunded – mainly because the account is indebted. It means things like Apple Music, the iTunes Store, and the App Store. (ICloud services are not turned off, so customers can still access their personal data such as photos.)

In Curtis’s case, the payment method used was his Apple card. However, Apple’s statement claims that the aforementioned steps are not related to the Apple card at all; It only follows its standard retailer policies when customers fail to pay unpaid bills on time. There is no change to the procedure because the Apple Card has been used, it will be the same for all payment methods.

Here is Apple’s full statement:

We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this customer may have caused. The issue involved involved a limitation on the customer’s Apple ID that disabled App Store and iTunes purchases and subscription services, except for iCloud. Apple provided instant credit for the purchase of a new MacBook Pro, and as part of the deal, the customer was required to return their existing hardware to us. Regardless of the payment method used, the ability to deal with the associated Apple ID was disabled because Apple was unable to collect donations. This has nothing to do with Apple Card.

Obviously, Curtis was only trying to replace his old laptop when purchasing the Mac M1. Whatever the reason, the exchange was unsuccessful and unresolved. But the consequences of that had nothing to do with the fact that he used an Apple card to pay.

