Apple TV + | The WeWork saga has been adapted as a short series with Jared Leto

(New York) Video-on-Demand service Apple TV + has commissioned a short series about the saga of the shared office giant WeWork, which is close to bankruptcy after making Wall Street Imagine, with Jared Leto his strange ex-boss Adam Newman.

We Crashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWorkApple TV + said in a statement on Friday that the word game between “WeWork” (we work) and “WeCrashed” (which we spoiled) will follow “the rise of WeWork, marked by greed, and its inevitable downfall.”

Established in 2010, WeWork is built on a common office model that combines flexibility and ease of use.

Start up Thanks to its dynamic and innovative image, WeWork has quickly won over investors, reaching a theoretical valuation of $ 47 billion in January 2019.

The group was preparing to enter the New York Stock Exchange with great fanfare. But in a few weeks, WeWork was going through a catastrophic streak, to the point where it had to cancel its submission at the end of September 2019.

Wall Street questioned its economic model and profitability, while concerned about its judgment.

At the front, managing director and co-founder, Adam Newman is an outstanding marketing and sales genius, but also a follower of all kinds of overbearing and totally unexpected.

To save WeWork from bankruptcy, the major shareholder, Japan’s Softbank, had to pour in several billion dollars and push Adam Newman into the exit.

An Academy Award winner and a regular on color roles, Jared Leto will co-star with actress Anne Hathaway, who is also an Academy Award winner. You will play Adam Newman’s wife, Rebecca, the co-founder of WeWork with as crazy character as her husband’s, who also had to leave the band in 2019.

Apple TV + will pay special attention to “the narcissists whose messy love made it all possible”.