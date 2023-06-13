How to Apply CIBC Costco Mastercard: Three easy steps

In today’s financially savvy world, credit cards are more than just a convenience—they can also be a powerful tool to manage expenses, build credit history, and earn rewards. Among many options available to Canadians, the CIBC Costco Mastercard is a notable contender, offering impressive benefits, especially for frequent Costco shoppers.

In this guide, we’ll provide a detailed, step-by-step process to apply for a CIBC Costco Mastercard. We’ll cover everything from meeting the eligibility requirements to filling out the application form.

Understanding the CIBC Costco Mastercard

Before diving into the application process, it’s essential to understand the benefits and features of the CIBC Costco Mastercard. This card is a rewards credit card, which means you earn points for every dollar you spend. The points can be redeemed for various rewards, including merchandise at Costco or cash back.

Moreover, this card doubles as your Costco membership ID, offering the convenience of carrying one less card. It also comes with no annual fee and offers attractive cashback rates, particularly on gas and at Costco stores.

Eligibility Requirements

Before you can apply for a CIBC Costco Mastercard, you must meet certain eligibility criteria:

You must be a Canadian resident.

You must be of the age of majority in your province or territory of residence.

You need to have a Costco membership in good standing.

You must have a good credit score.

If you’re not a Costco member yet, you’ll need to become one to apply for this card. You can register for a Costco membership either in-store or online.

Gather Necessary Documentation

To fill out your application, you’ll need the following information:

Personal information (full legal name, current and previous addresses, phone number, email)

Employment information (current and previous employers, job position, income)

Financial information (annual income, monthly housing cost, other financial obligations)

Costco Membership Number

How to Apply CIBC Costco Mastercard

The application process can be initiated online, over the phone, or in person at a CIBC branch.

Online Application

Visit the CIBC official website and locate the CIBC Costco Mastercard page. Click on the “Apply Now” button. You’ll be redirected to a secure application form. Input all the required personal, employment, and financial information. Remember to have your Costco Membership Number at hand, as you’ll need to enter it in the application form. Review all your information carefully before submitting the form. After submission, you will receive an email confirmation. CIBC will review your application and notify you of the decision. This process can take anywhere from a few minutes to a few days, depending on various factors, including the accuracy of the information provided and your credit history.

Phone Application

Call the CIBC application line. The customer service representative will guide you through the application process. Be ready to provide all the necessary information over the phone. The representative will ask you a series of questions to fill out the application on your behalf.

In-Person Application

Visit your nearest CIBC branch. A bank representative will guide you through the application process, asking for all necessary information and documentation.

Await Approval

After you’ve submitted your application, CIBC will need some time to review it. They’ll check your credit history, verify the information you provided, and assess your overall creditworthiness.

If your application is approved, you’ll receive your CIBC Costco Mastercard in the mail. The card will be activated and ready to use upon receipt. However, you may need to call a number or visit a website to confirm receipt before it’s fully activated.