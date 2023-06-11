How to Cancel Spouse Sponsorship Canada: Easy Ways

As someone who has navigated the intricate web of Canadian immigration laws and procedures, I understand the complexities involved in undertaking such a journey. At times, unforeseen circumstances may lead sponsors to consider canceling a spouse sponsorship application. This process can be quite complicated, but I’ve broken it down into simple steps in this guide.

Spouse Sponsorship in Canada

Before we delve into canceling a spouse sponsorship application, it’s crucial to understand what it entails. In Canada, a citizen or permanent resident can sponsor a spouse, common-law partner, or conjugal partner to immigrate to Canada. This process involves a multitude of paperwork, administrative procedures, and certain responsibilities for the sponsor.

When Can You Cancel a Spouse Sponsorship Application?

Cancelling a sponsorship application is possible at any point until the person being sponsored lands in Canada as a permanent resident. This process involves writing a letter to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) expressing your intent to withdraw the sponsorship. However, it’s worth noting that once the person being sponsored becomes a permanent resident, the application can’t be cancelled.

Steps to Cancel a Spouse Sponsorship Application

Write a Letter to the IRCC: The first step is to write a letter addressed to the IRCC stating your intention to cancel the sponsorship application. Make sure to include your full name, date of birth, address, and the date you signed the sponsorship application. You should also include the full name, date of birth, and address of the person you are sponsoring.

Sign the Letter: Your signature is crucial because it verifies that it is indeed you who wishes to withdraw the sponsorship.

Send the Letter: After signing, you need to mail the letter to the Case Processing Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, if the person being sponsored is outside Canada. If the person being sponsored is within Canada, send the letter to the Case Processing Centre in Vegreville, Alberta. Remember to keep a copy of this letter for your records.

Await Confirmation: After sending the letter, the IRCC will send a confirmation that they received your request. Processing times may vary, so it’s essential to be patient during this time.

Considerations When Canceling a Sponsorship

When contemplating canceling a sponsorship application, it’s important to consider the implications:

Non-refundable Fees: The processing fees for a sponsorship application are non-refundable. Even if you cancel the sponsorship, these fees will not be returned.

Impact on the Sponsored Person: Canceling a sponsorship application can have significant implications for the person being sponsored, potentially affecting their immigration status.

Future Sponsorships: Canceling a sponsorship application may impact your ability to sponsor in the future. The IRCC considers previous sponsorships when evaluating new ones.

Seek Legal Advice

Given the complexities involved in immigration procedures, I’d recommend consulting with an immigration attorney before taking any steps to cancel a spouse sponsorship. An attorney can provide guidance tailored to your specific circumstances.

Conclusion

Deciding to cancel a spouse sponsorship application is a significant decision with far-reaching implications. I understand, from my personal experience, that such a decision is never easy. By following the steps outlined above, the process can be made less daunting. Remember, it’s always advisable to seek legal advice when dealing with such matters to ensure you’re making the best decision based on your unique situation.