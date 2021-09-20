Approximately 95,000 Quebecers continue to benefit.

94,600 Quebecers are still benefiting from Canada’s Recovery Economic Recovery (PCRE) benefits, as of August 14, according to the latest data updated by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). However, the data show that the number of beneficiaries is gradually decreasing in the province.

Written by Claude Fortin, Local Press Initiative, Macotenord.com

The revenue agency estimates PCRE recipients to have 147,030 as of July 3, compared to 142,640 two weeks later and 114,400 as of July 31.

The amounts given to workers affected by job losses have become less generous since the beginning of August. People who qualify for the Income Support Program now get $300 per week, compared to $500 for the Canada Emergency Benefit Program (CEP), the program that preceded PCRE.

Several entrepreneurs in recent weeks have denounced the continued provision of assistance to workers. Many feel that PCRE is depriving them of the workforce they need to ensure the smooth running of their business. Quebec producers and exporters are also among the organizations calling for the program to be withdrawn, which is set to expire on October 23.