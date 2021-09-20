Patrick Watson puts an end to FIJM with great interest

The musical, vocal, musical and melody beauty is always present with Watson who, like all his colleagues seen at the Francos and at FIJM for ten days, was ecstatic to perform on stage in front of a crowd of 2,500.

He was caught off guard from the start—even before Watson and his pals arrived on the boards—when a parade of illuminated bikes came to roam the festival plaza. Sequence (piano sound) from lost with you It was then pretty smooth, before Mishka Stein (bass) and Andrew Barr (drums, percussion) joined Watson. Already, we wanted to soar to the starry sky.

The collection has grown with the arrival of singers Kyla Carter, Ariel Engle (La Force) and Cobalt Quartet (Guillaume Villeneuve, Diane Bayard, Benjamin Rota and François Leclerc) who color the delicate touch and delicate pizzazz for a stunning version of Big bird in a small cage.

highness Glides on your skin I did exactly that, entered our pores, and set the table for interpretation wave To raise the goosebumps, as we moved the very special voice of Watson and his supporters away from our everyday worries.

Then Watson sang a treble (Melody Noir) to the point of creating an intimate relationship worthy of Club Soda, or having fun with all the artists in a wonderful and invigorating musical explosion)Mermaid in Lisbon).

Durant The Great EscapeWatson ceded all the space and center of the Place des Festivals to Ballets jazz de Montréal dancers, Shanna Irwin and Marcel Mejia, who provided a sensual dance, as loving and sporting as possible. A great way to enjoy a classic song near heaven.

So beauty is in substance and form. The only stylistic break, shall we say, is the appearance of the laser during activation turn into noise. Keep in mind, it’s not surprising to know that the song is from the album Love songs for robotsBut she swears a little in the decoration of the little yellow lamps.

See also The first time I saw Laila, I knew the second time that she would be my wife. Lasers appeared during Turn Into the Noise. Photo: FIJM / Victor Diaz Lamich

Watson and his colleagues went on to conclude with a beautiful and intense version of Here comes the river. During the loud applause and the brutal applause I realized that 11:06 pm is sacrilege! Watson bypassed a six-minute curfew… Lighthouse, Planned to summon?

Everything went according to plan, in the end. The pianist returned to the stage and explained to the festival-goers what happened next.

Listen, I’m not allowed to play at this hour anymore, but we will. Only the sound of the piano. And turn off the lights!

Watson began performing the sweet song with light on stage, but it gradually faded as the two giant screens darkened. And when Watson was on his last notes, when he was in complete darkness, we heard him say: Good evening everyone. Don’t make a noise or they’ll kill me.

The strangest jazz festival ever ended without a standing ovation after the last note.

Imperial Charlotte Day Wilson

Charlotte Day Wilson at FIJM 2021 Photo: FIJM / Victor Diaz Lamich

A sound as penetrating as heavenly, sensual paired with a slack that fits perfectly, R&B songs and soul grinding mixed with jazz: Charlotte Day Wilson delivered a few moments of eternity, Saturday evening, in closing, at the Place des Festivals.

As needed, the Torontonian multi-instrumentalist has performed her compositions on piano (the majority of which are), guitar (I found you) or saxophone (the changes). She has done many tracks from her last record (alpha) and a few select tracks she’s produced since mid-2010, including stone woman (Aerial) and a job, which won warm acclaim.

If the party, in the form, is rather static, then the background moves dramatically, like the voice of a singer. These feelings sometimes reach nirvana.mountainsAnd falling apart) when the voices of Charlotte Day Wilson and her phenomenal trio of singers merged. A great musical moment to share.

Shay Lia

Shay Leah was born in France. Photo: FIJM / Victor Diaz Lamich

The rising star of the R&B scene, Montrealer Shay Lia (Shanice Dileita Mohamed) was adopted and treated to a fiery audience, two hours before Charlotte Day Wilson.

The young woman has a presence on stage and dances easily. Something like a Beyoncé seed, both in terms of posture and gesture. With three musicians (bass, keyboards, and drums), she restricted her songs, including Opportunities, from Montrealer Kaytranada, who was warmly welcomed.

Sometimes the voice of the person explaining to us that he is inspired by Stevie Wonder seems a little lost in the mix, but she does more than honor in front of an audience that salutes her boldness and youth.

But something strange happened with that. Born in France and raised in Djibouti (French-speaking Africa), the singer who greeted her parents live on YouTube with dazzling enthusiasm. Mom, Dad, I love you! She did not address the crowd in French for an hour.

What is even more surprising is that she has lived in Montreal for nearly 10 years and that she gave an interview in French to her colleague Pierre Landry after his performance, for the needs of the FIJM YouTube channel.

not even a Good evening Montreal! ? you do not understand. Let’s put that on inexperience.

Party with Brooks

Alan Prater, singer and musician of The Brooks Photo: FIJM / Victor Diaz Lamich

The Brooks, Montreal’s best funk band? Is there really competition? Obviously not in light of the performance that was given on Friday evening in the Symphony Hall. The group presented itself to a feast that was a real pleasure for the crowd.

With play by, which is apparently still from James Brown’s record, Mama, you didn’t preyAnd Where is the party? And FincliveThe group made the audience dance with songs and music that evoked all the past greats of funk and soul.

The charismatic singer and trombonist Alan Prater sometimes seems to find it hard to believe that he exists (like the rest of us). Energy, trumpet and saxophone solos, fast or lascivious rhythms: the intensity and pleasure did not stop for more than an hour.