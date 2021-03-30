Chaudière-Appalaches: 20 jobs will be created through a new fruit processing plant

Phytimpact, which specializes in processing northern berries, has bought the former Maple Leaf plant, in Saint-Anselme, in Bellechasse, which is part of a $ 4.5 million investment project. Twenty jobs will be created.

“We will manufacture healthy drinks and nutritional supplements, but we will also act as a subcontractor for other companies and make organic soups, vegan sauces and process organic vegetables,” explained Laurent Morin, the company owner. Phytimpact, during a phone interview on Monday.

Concretely, the 45,000-square-foot Saint-Anselme factory will specialize in the manufacture of organic products by converting fruits using an advanced technology, freeze drying (cold drying method). This approach makes it possible to preserve the active components of the fruit, that is, properties that have virtues for health.

The advantages of this process give Phytimpact a favorable position, as a brand player, both in Quebec and internationally with cross-cutting products, according to Mr. Morin.

In addition, the production of subcontracted products “joins the interests of food independence” and “provides outlets for organic Quebec products,” as we read in a company press release.

“The purchase of the plant is part of a commercial project that will be executed in three phases,” said Mr. Morin, explaining that with this deal he was in the second phase of his project.

The first stage consists of acquiring a blueberry farm on the northern shore and developing the product. The third phase will include an expansion plan to promote blueberries on the northern shore itself. I’ve had steady support from the September area. “We have plans for that,” he said.

Production should start at the Saint-Anselme plant in May.