Ariane Moffat and Cornell in Virtual Winterlude

Winter Festival 2021 will kick off on February 5 at 7 pm on the canal YouTube Of Canadian heritage.

Ariane Moffat, Cornell, Ria May and the National Arts Center Orchestra will be leading this hypothetical show. Manitoban Fouzia, indigenous folk singer William Prince, jazz quintet Mason Stomp, The Dragon QueenTracy Trash As well as Alexander Teatro and the modern dance troupe Evan Fleet Memorial Dancers Complete the program. Snowboarder Eilag Baldi will be there as well.

Another tradition in Winterlude, this year will become a national ice sculpture competition. For the first time, professional artists from elsewhere in Canada have been invited to compete simultaneously in Yellowknife, to me Banff Lake Louise, Winnipeg, Quebec City, Halifax, as well as Ottawa and Gatineau. Challenge: Make eight blocks of ice in 28 hours. From February 5-21, visitors will be able to like the results and vote for their favorites.

The experience will be enhanced with in-house workshops, podcasts, master classes and other surprises on the Winterlude app. The Glamottes? Digital, Numa, Numa and Company: In an interactive virtual book we will find the family of amulets.

There is no snowflake field, but …

No personal activities will take place in 2021: Domaine des flocons or other destinations in Ottawa will not be developed, and the Rideau Canal will only be open to skiing for people who live near this site.

On the other hand, virtual programming will be expanded through partnerships. Juno Awards, Festival de Voyageurs, National Arts Center, Canadian Museum of History, National Gallery of Canada, Canadian Parks, Canadian Library and Archives, Capital City and Gatineau Pride, among others. Redirect a group of activities to do, see, and listen to.

For her part, Gatineau invites families to contests, treasure hunt, and tutorials on snow sculptures, all online. These activities will highlight the different heritage walks. The information will be posted on the city’s website (A new window) .

Tourism stops

On average, the festival that revives both sides of the Ottawa River attracts 600,000 visitors to the area, a third of them from abroad.

In terms of tourism, Winterlude’s furans usually have a significant impact and generate a large number of overnight stays in hotels, according to the president and CEO of Outaouais Tourism, France Bélisle.