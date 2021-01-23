Jeremiah is still in darkness, Byron assesses daily

The Canadian survived injury at a particularly difficult start to the season, but his good luck ended Thursday in Vancouver.

First, Byron was hit by a Shea Weber cannonball and wrestled in the locker room in the second of his three games against Canucks.

A few minutes later, Joel Jeremiah, who knew the match of his life, suffered a severe scrutiny from Giant Tyler Myers (2m). The defender surprised him with his head down in his blind spot. Claude Julian confirmed the concussion after the meeting.

On Friday, the coach had no update to provide on the condition of his striker, who is still under surveillance. The player must remain on the sidelines for at least a week after being diagnosed with a concussion.

Although he was kicked out of the game at 2:28 am to go, the player’s safety department didn’t take strict measures against him. (A new window) , And finding the primary point of contact for examining the body is the chest and shoulder armia.

Julian was careful not to comment on the situation, saying only that he would Take control of this [qu’il] Can be controlled .

In the case of Byron, There is always a chance to play [demain] , He said.

Veterans Corrie Perry and Michael Frolick replaced Jeremiah in the third line and Byron in the fourth unit in training respectively.

However, there will be some gymnastics to be done to include them in the Saturday night training for the third part of this small series against Canucks. According to CapFri Friendly, Habs has just under $ 750,000 in leeway under the salary cap, which is the salary of both wards.

As long as Byron or Jeremiah are not placed on the long-term hit list (with a minimum of 10 games or 24 days), their paychecks are counted on the payroll. The NHL can still allow emergency calls, but nothing was said about it on Friday.

So it is possible that the Canadian could not call again Only one player and he must include Victor Mitti in his squad in the form of 11 forwards and 7 defenders.

Useful trip

If it weren’t for these two incidents, the CH Board is sailing under a blue sky, in a calm sea, after five encounters (3-0-2). At the top of the Northern Division, Montreal also leads the NHL with 24 goals.

Julian, Artury Liconen and Thomas Tatar insisted that the defensive play should be tighter. The team allowed on average 3 goals per game and is still struggling to correct frequent deficiencies (76% efficiency, 21 in the league).

Select Tatars, we want to be more disciplined. Those who play the shorthand game won’t be easy in the long run. We want everyone to use, so we must be more disciplined.

We can improve our own exits and impale management in our area. We need to do a better job of coming together and protecting the besieged area. We gave lots of quality opportunities for this place. Our attackers can do a better job. Sometimes we get too anxious about the defenders and just not enough about the pocket. This is an aspect that must be emphasized with our new players. Claude Julian, coach of the Montreal Canadiens

However, spirits are high, players reassured, camaraderie and lovely atmosphere envelop the first steps of this new tri-color version lightly. Help victory, obviously.

The Canadian will have spent 13 days abroad to start the season. The situation was naturally complicated, but this time was especially appreciated because so many newcomers had the opportunity to socialize with their teammates.

With the second and third game series in the same city, the time you spend on the road or in the air has also decreased.

Julian said, so far, we don’t have any complaints. We travel less, it is less difficult on the body. Play a game, hop on a plane, come in the early hours, play the next day … there are good things about the current situation.

Before returning to Montreal on Sunday, the Canadian will face the Canucks for the third time in a row on Saturday night with the memory of Myers’ hit on Armia. We’ll know fairly quickly whether this formula, similar to an elimination calendar, will lead to resentment and the desire for revenge.