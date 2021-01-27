Yao, Jill Barber and Patrick Chan in the heart of the next Francophone meeting | Arts | The daily

“I am extremely pleased to announce that, in the company of talented Jill Barber, I will be the spokesperson for Rendez-vous de la Francophonie 2021!” Singer and producer Yao (Yaovi Hoyi) revealed on his Facebook page on Monday, January 25th.

This is 23e The version, with a prominent default flavor, will be its theme for Acadia. “Together we will discover the culture, history and the Akkadian population as well as their contribution to the entire history of the country,” the RVF noted Monday on its website. social networks.

There are several competitions on this edition’s menu, including a recipe competition titled Kitchen party Hosted by figure skater Patrick Chan.

Acadia in Pictures

The National Film Board (ONF) joins the RVF by offering a free “virtual trial”. The films, modern or classic, will be shown to “all groups, organizations and institutions wishing to organize theatrical performances or on the Internet,” as determined by the association.

NFB will promote Canadian Francophonie studio. It will include programming in particular Higher than the flames, The latest documentary by Akkadian director Monique LeBlanc (and an adaptation of the poem named after Louise Dupre) and Big jack, Written by Jack Kerouac, signed by academic director Hermengilde Chaillon.

“Beyond Acadia, the idea of ​​an inspiring, free and resilient people can lead to other ONF titles that evoke Francophonie in the movement,” affirms ONF, which will present seven different “programs”.

One of them would give the documentary a lead Kenbe la, until victory Posted by Will Prosper, Portrait of the Quebec artist and philosopher of Haitian descent Alain Velvet.