Arnold Chacon has been appointed Chargé d’Affairs to Canada at the US Embassy

Ottawa – The US State Department said Arnold Chacon has been appointed Chargé d’Affairs to Canada at the United States Embassy.

The announcement came on Friday in a statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The United States has not yet appointed a new ambassador to Canada, and by that time Arnold Chacon will be the top diplomat in the Biden administration in Ottawa.

Catherine Brooker, the deputy chief of mission at the embassy, ​​succeeds the Chargé d’Affairs since August 2020.

The statement said that Arnold Chacon is a career diplomat who previously held the positions of Director General of the United States Diplomatic Corps and US Ambassador to Guatemala.

Il travaillera à faire avancer “la feuille de route pour un partenariat renouvelé entre les États-Unis et le Canada, concernant notamment le changement climatique, la réponse à la COVID-19, la relance économique et les problèmes de sécurité dans le monde et dans Region”.

The press release added that the appointment of Arnold Chacon “confirms the strong commitment of the United States to Canada and the Canadian people” and that he is committed to developing bilateral relations.