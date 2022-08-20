Arrested after trying to buy stolen human remains

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested after trying to purchase human remains bound for a university research facility in Little Rock, Arkansas.

according to nbc news, The man then planned to resell it on Facebook, via the Marketplace platform.

The human remains were allegedly stolen by an employee of an Arkansas cemetery. Then you will put it up for sale.

A spokeswoman for the think tank said she was “outraged” by the news.

“We respect those who give us their bodies after they die. When such an event occurs, we are surely appalled,” said Leslie Taylor.

In Arkansas, as of Thursday, no charges had been brought against the cemetery worker.

But in Pennsylvania, authorities arrested a 40-year-old man, Jeremy Lee Pauley, on July 22, who voluntarily went to get the human remains sold by the woman. He also wanted to resell the remains.

He faces charges of attempted contempt for a corpse and the receipt of stolen equipment.

He was released on $50,000 bail.