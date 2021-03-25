Joe Biden tasks Kamala Harris with managing the migrant crisis

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday tasked Vice President Kamala Harris with addressing the delicate issue of migrant flows to the US-Mexico border.

“I am entrusting you with a difficult task,” he said during a meeting at the White House, with the Vice President at his side.

“I agreed to lead this diplomatic effort,” he added, referring to discussions with Mexico, as well as with El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, where most of the minors who come to the United States come.

The latter replied, “It is undeniable that this situation represents a real challenge.”

This is the first time that Joe Biden has entrusted a particular file to his deputy, always present at his side.

It is scheduled to visit a delegation made up of congressional officials and officials from the White House near the border between the United States and Mexico on Wednesday.

The White House said that this delegation would visit a reception center located in Carrizo Springs, Texas, accused by Republicans of refusing to take full measure of the crisis on the southern border, with the arrival of many unaccompanied minors in particular.

The Executive Director stated that the Ministry of Health allowed the presence of a camera during this visit.

“The Biden government adheres strongly to transparency,” the statement added, stressing that the various ministries involved in managing this crisis will seek to facilitate the access of journalists on the ground.

In a column in the Washington Post, photographer John Moore, author of a book on the US-Mexico border, expressed outrage that we have moved from “intolerance” under Donald Trump to “intolerance” under Joe Biden.

The current government came with a promise to make US immigration policy more humane and transparent. But he did not fulfill his promise on this second point, and therefore it is difficult to get an idea of ​​the first point. “