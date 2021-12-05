Article to read! The epidemiological share of the vaccinated population in the transmission of COVID-19 is increasing!

to speak Collectif Reinfocovid.

A letter published in “The Lancet Regional Health – Europe”: It appears to be grossly negligent to ignore the vaccinated population as a potential and relevant source of transmission when deciding on public health control measures.

Important points from this article noted by the Reinfocovid team are:

The proportion of people who have been vaccinated in the transmission of the COVID-19 virus is constantly increasing

Vaccinated people transmit the disease as much as unvaccinated people to their household contacts

The maximum viral load is the same between vaccinated and unvaccinated

In the UK, the likelihood of contracting Covid was higher in those vaccinated than in the unvaccinated for all people over 30 years of age.

In an Israeli vaccination pool, 14 people were infected with the vaccine with severe forms and some died while the only two unvaccinated people had mild forms.

Literal translation of the letter:

high rates of Vaccination against COVID-19 Reducing transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the population by reducing the number of potential sources of transmission, thereby reducing the disease burden of COVID-19.

However, recent data indicates that individuals who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are promising to transmit the disease.

In the United Kingdom, it was reported that the secondary attack rate among family contacts exposed to fully vaccinated individuals was similar to family contacts exposed to unvaccinated individuals (25% vaccinated vs 23% unvaccinated). 12 of 31 fully vaccinated household contacts (39%) were fully vaccinated and epidemiologically relevant individuals. Maximum viral load did not differ by vaccination status or variant type.

In Germany, the rate of asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in fully vaccinated people (“breakthrough infection”) has been reported weekly since July 21, 2021, and then reached 16.9% in patients 60 years of age or older. This percentage is increasing week by week and was 58.9% on October 27, 2021 (Fig. 1), which clearly proves the increasing importance of fully vaccinated people as a potential source of transmission. A similar case has been described for the United Kingdom. Between weeks 39 and 42, a total of 100,160 cases of COVID-19 were reported among citizens aged 60 or older. And 89,821 occurred among fully vaccinated people (89.7%), and 3395 among unvaccinated people (3.4%). A week ago, the rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 was higher in the vaccinated subgroup than in the unvaccinated subgroup in all age groups 30 years or older.

In Israel, a hospital epidemic was reported involving 16 healthcare workers, 23 infected patients and two family members. The source was a patient who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The vaccination rate was 96.2% among all infected (151 health workers and 97 patients). Fourteen fully vaccinated patients became seriously ill or died, and the two non-vaccinated patients developed mild disease.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies four of the five counties with the highest percentage of fully immunized populations (99.9-84.3%) as “high” transmission counties. Many policy makers assume that vaccinated people can be excluded as a source of transmission. It appears to be gross negligence to disregard the vaccinated population as a potential and appropriate source of transmission when deciding on public health control measures.

